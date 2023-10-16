Boichik Bagels expanding to North Bay

Popular Berkeley-based Boichik Bagels has announced it plans to open a new store in the North Bay next month.

The bagel company already has a shop on College Avenue in Oakland and will soon have a storefront in Larkspur on Magnolia Avenue, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bagels will be baked fresh at the home factory in West Berkeley and then delivered every day in time for the store's opening at 7 a.m.

This will be Boichik's fourth location.