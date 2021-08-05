Bomb squad determines device found in Jack London Square is 'not explosive'

article

An anonymous call to police about a possible bomb in Oakland's Jack London Square was unfounded, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Oakland police spokesperson Officer Johnna Watson said the call came in to the department's communication division just before 3 p.m. from an unidentified person who claimed that a bomb was placed in Jack London Square.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Embarcadero where they located a suspicious package. Officers cordoned off a five-block radius to investigate.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic was stopped, along with Amtrak service in the area.

Nearby businesses were evacuated.

The Alameda County Bomb Squad was called in to access the package and determined it was safe.

"The suspicious item is NOT an explosive device," the Oakland Police Department tweeted 5:24 p.m.