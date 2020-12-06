Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Fort Tejon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Surf Warning
from MON 5:00 PM PST until TUE 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Bomb threat forces passenger plane from Russia to evacuate at JFK

By Lucas Manfredi
Published 
Travel News
FOX News

A plane at New York City's JFK Airport was evacuated Sunday following a bomb threat, according to the the Port Authority Police Department. 

Authorities told Fox News the threat was received from an incoming flight from Moscow, Russia, which landed at the New York airport at about 3:49 p.m. EST with approximately 250 passengers.

RELATED: Virus shields going up at TSA checkpoints at JFK, Newark airports

JFK Airport said in a tweet that it is "fully open and flights are operating without delays" and that emergency personnel and activity may be observed.

Police added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 