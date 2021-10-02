Booster shot clinic now open to all who qualify in San Rafael

article

The COVID-19 booster shot clinic in San Rafael's Northgate Mall is now open to all who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for receiving the additional dose, Marin County officials said Friday.

The clinic, located in the mall's center court on Northgate Drive, was formerly open to people age 75 or older. Now, anyone who meets the CDC criteria can get a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this clinic, which is operated as a partnership by the Marin County Health Department and Safeway Pharmacies.

County officials said that nearly 600 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered at Northgate since September 29 to adults 75 and older who had completed their initial Pfizer vaccine series six or more months ago. Overall, approximately 2,900 third/booster doses have been administered to Marin County residents, according to Marin Health & Human Services.

Last week, the CDC authorized booster shots for people who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago, and are either: a resident of a long-term care facility; age 65 or older; age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions; or age 18 or older who work in high-risk settings.

The Northgate clinic will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Thursdays through

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.









