BottleRock 2021 headline acts announced

Organizers of BottleRock 2021 have announced the headlining acts for this year's music festival in the Napa Valley.

Aging bad boys Guns N' Roses, legendary chanteuse Stevie Nicks and the Foo Fighters are among the rock acts getting top billing. Hip-hop musicians Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run the Jewels are among the other notable performers slated for the Wine Country jamboree.

The eclectic musical roster includes acts that were scheduled to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley last year. That 3-day concert was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's boozy show is scheduled for September 3-5, Labor Day weekend, at the Napa Valley Expo. The exact schedule for each day of BottleRock will be released later.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.