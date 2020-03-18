BottleRock festival rescheduled for October

The BottleRock Napa Valley music festival scheduled for May has been rescheduled for October because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BottleRock organizers said the decision to postpone the music and culinary event was made after careful consideration and in coordination with local and state authorities.

"We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees and community being paramount. We are

committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and

incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it's vitally important to the

livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is,"

the organizers said in a statement.

The popular festival was scheduled for May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa. The new dates are Oct 2-4.

"It is with great pleasure we can announce that all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Mathews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, Zed and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates. Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible," BottleRock Napa Valley organizers said.

All passes to the event will be valid for the October dates. Ticket holders will receive emails in the coming weeks with more details about exchanges and returns.