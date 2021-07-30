BottleRock festival will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

article

The annual music festival in Napa Valley will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test for all guests, organizers of the Bottlerock festival announced Friday.

Guests are required to provide documentation daily upon entry, according to the festival's official website. Those who choose to take the COVID test must do so within 72 hours of each day you are attending.

"A photo of your vaccination card or negative COVID test results is sufficient evidence", organizers said.

To ensure attendees' safety, the festival will also provide "cashless transactions, touchless wristband entry, and 350+ hand sanitizing stations," according to their Twitter account.

The BottleRock Festival 2021 will be held on September 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo. Musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Guns N' Roses, and Miley Cyrus are in the lineups.

All ticks have been sold out but an official ticket exchange is available.

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.