Boy killed, another injured in San Jose e-bike crash

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The Brief One boy was killed and another was injured when they lost control of the e-bike they were riding in San Jose on Thursday afternoon. A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the boys lost control of the bike and skidded to the ground.



One boy was killed and another was injured when they lost control of the e-bike they were riding in San Jose on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

San Jose Police Department officers were sent just before 1:10 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Remington Way and Allenwood Drive on reports of the solo crash and found the two boys injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The boy who was driving the bike was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name and age were not released.

The other boy, who was riding as a passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the boys were riding the bike northbound on Remington Way passing through the intersection with Allenwood Drive when the bike lost control and skidded to the ground.

The SJPD noted that the boy’s death marked the city’s seventh fatal crash and seventh traffic death of the year.