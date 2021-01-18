Boy missing after surf drags him into water at Cowell Ranch State Beach

Authorities searching for a boy who was swept into the water at a San Mateo County beach on Monday have called off their search from the air for the night.

There was no sign of the missing 12-year-old Fremont boy, Cal Fire officials said. The boy was out at Cowell Ranch State Beach on an abnormally warm January day with is father and 8-year-old brother.

Officials said they were swept into the water by a sneaker wave. At around 4:38 p.m. the boy had gone missing.

Family members identified the missing boy as Arunay Pruthi, a 7th grader. He was described as 5'6" and was last seen wearing a white swim top and green swim shorts.

Cal Fire officials said the dad and little brother were washed back to shore, but Arunay remains missing.

The condition of the father and surviving child is not clear.

The search for the missing boy continued through the evening before it was called off shortly after 9 p.m.