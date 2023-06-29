Boys and Girls Club supervisor arrested in San Mateo for child sex crimes, police say
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A supervisor with the Boys and Girls Club was arrested on Wednesday in San Mateo on suspicion of sexual contact with a minor, possession of child pornography and other charges, San Mateo police announced on Thursday.
Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, an assistant site director employed by the Boys and Girls Club which was hosting a summer camp at Fiesta Gardens International School, is facing multiple charges, including contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, use of an underage person for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.
San Mateo police said this is an ongoing investigation and urged anyone who may have been victimized by Granados-Elizalde to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at (650) 504-7568 or by email at dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
San Mateo police shared these tips on how to discuss potential child abuse to better protect your family:
- Listen to your children. Pay attention if they tell you they do not want to be with someone or go somewhere.
- Take time to talk with your children. Encourage open communications and learn how to be an active lister (https://www.cdc.gov/parents/essentials/communication/activelistening.html)
- Teach your children they have the right to say "NO" to any touch or actions by others that make them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused and to get out of those situations as quickly as possible. If avoidance is not an option, teach your children to kick, scream, and resist. When in such a situation, teach them to loudly yell, "This person is not my father/mother/guardian," and immediately tell you or another trusted adult.
- Be sensitive to any changes in your children’s behavior or attitude. Encourage open communication.
- Some children may be coerced into activity they did not first understand to be inappropriate and/or do not know how to end. Children may be especially fearful of being punished, embarrassed, or experiencing the loss of the love and respect of their family members and friends.
- If your children do confide in you about problems they may be having, strive to remain calm, reassuring, and nonjudgmental. Listen compassionately to their concern, and work with them to get the help they need to resolve the problem.