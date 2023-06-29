Boys and Girls Club supervisor arrested in San Mateo for child sex crimes, police say

article

A supervisor with the Boys and Girls Club was arrested on Wednesday in San Mateo on suspicion of sexual contact with a minor, possession of child pornography and other charges, San Mateo police announced on Thursday.

Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, an assistant site director employed by the Boys and Girls Club which was hosting a summer camp at Fiesta Gardens International School, is facing multiple charges, including contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, use of an underage person for obscene matter and possession of child pornography.

San Mateo police said this is an ongoing investigation and urged anyone who may have been victimized by Granados-Elizalde to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at (650) 504-7568 or by email at dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

San Mateo police shared these tips on how to discuss potential child abuse to better protect your family: