Breakaway Music Festival coming to Oakland in fall, with Gryffin, Louis the Child, more

Breakaway Music Festival, a new multi-genre music festival, is coming to Oakland in mid-October.

The two-day festival will take place at Oakland Arena Grounds on Oct. 14 and 15. Breakaway will provide live music, a silent disco, a roller rink, rides, local art and more.

Performers at the Northern California festival include Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Aluna (of AlunaGeorge), Bryce Vine, DROELOE, Frank Walker, Endless Summer: Jonas Blue x Sam Feldt, MEMBA (DJ set), Netsky, Snakehips, So Tuff So Cute (Mija & GG Magree), Whethan, Austin Millz, JAWNS, Jon Casey, Kilamanzego, Łaszewo, Noodles, pluko and Syence. More performers will be announced.

The festival will make stops in five different states: Kansas (Aug. 5-6), Michigan (Aug. 19-20), Ohio (Aug. 26-28), Carolina (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) and lastly, California (Oct. 14-15). Each city will feature a unique line-up.

"We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for Breakaway in California," said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, the promotion company organizing Breakaway. "We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music."

This marks the first time the festival is expanding beyond the Midwest. Breakaway began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2013, bringing in 60,000 attendees in 2021 in Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan.

"What’s most appealing with the Breakaway model is that the pricing is accessible and the diversity of the programming that ranges from electronic to pop," said Bryan Duquette, VP of Concerts and Festivals for Another Planet Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PST., and two-day passes start at $134.