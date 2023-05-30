Top Golden State Warriors executive stepping down

article

Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors' president and general manager, is stepping down after 12 years with the team, ESPN is reporting.

"It's just time," Myers reportedly told ESPN on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs general manager Bob Myers after the Warriors defeated the Kings 120-100 in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30 Expand

Myers, 48, is a two-time executive of the year and a key component to the Warriors' four NBA championship wins. In his interview with ESPN, Myers said his professional future was uncertain and didn't give details on an expected return to the NBA. Myers was hired by the Warriors in 2011 as an assistant general manager and promoted to general manager in 2012.

Myers is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.