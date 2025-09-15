Brentwood has nation's longest commute

Brentwood leaders say they hope to attract more businesses to the city to help solve the city's growing pains.



A recent Census Bureau survey shows Brentwood residents endure the nation's longest average commute at 46 minutes.

About 75 percent of workers in Brentwood drive to work, many of them leaving early in the morning to avoid traffic.

City leaders told the San Francisco Chronicle that Brentwood is now working to bring in more companies and expand job opportunities, including the biggest Costco store in California, which opened in the past year, as well as new offices for a medical group.

