Brentwood home fire prompts evacuations

Police and fire crews on Tuesday responded to a ‘heavy fire’ involving a home in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The home is located on Nicholas Court and Dainty Avenue.

Due to strong winds in the area, officials issued evacuations for nearby neighbors.

Brentwood police helped residents as they left their homes and asked the public to please avoid the area.