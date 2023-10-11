Brentwood officer stabbed outside community center, suspect in custody

An officer with the Brentwood Police Department was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday. Officials say a teenage suspect is in custody and the officer is expected to survive.

A video of the incident had circulated online from The Press Hometown News, a local news outlet, before the video post was deleted. The incident happened at Oak and Third streets outside a community center at Brentwood City Park.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 5:35 p.m.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

Brentwood officer reportedly stabbed by someone with a knife. Oct. 11, 2023.

An un-named witness at the scene said "the officer that got stabbed was chasing after a kid with a knife." The witness said a female officer then drew her gun on that person. The witness said the officer ordered the person to get on the ground. He then dropped the weapon according to the witness. "The female officer kicked it away," the witness said.

The witness also said another person then tackled the person with the knife, but wasn't sure if they were a civilian or an officer. Police confirmed that person was indeed a bystander.

Police said the suspect in custody is 16-years old and that there is no threat to the public nor anyone outstanding from this incident.

The initial 911 caller said the suspect was interacting with some other people before the stabbing and may have been taunting them. Further details surrounding what may have led up to the stabbing are unclear.

The witness said they had not seen the suspect before and did not recognize him. The witness described Brentwood as normally peaceful. The witness said the stabbing would make him more aware of his surroundings.

The officer was taken to John Muir Medical Center. We are expecting an update on the officer's condition from a police lieutenant.

