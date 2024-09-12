Expand / Collapse search

Brentwood police looking for 15-year-old missing for weeks

By Tony Hicks
Published  September 12, 2024 9:27pm PDT
Missing Persons
Bay City News
article

Brentwood Police Department is asking for help locating Julian Espiritu, 15, 57, 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Espiritu left his residence in Brentwood, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2024 and has been in contact almost daily with family, alt

Expand

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for three weeks.   

Julian Espiritu left his Brentwood residence on Aug. 22. Police said Julian has been in contact almost daily with family, although he hasn't returned home. Police said they don't suspect foul play.   

Julian is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a thin build, is approximately 140 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He typically wears a hat and a backpack when leaving the house.   

Police ask anyone with information about Julian's whereabouts to call (925) 809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.   