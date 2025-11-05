Family of Brentwood woman, 72, claims police arrest led to her death

The family of a 72-year-old Brentwood woman has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, alleging her arrest in September led to her death.

According to the complaint, Yolanda Ramirez had gone to her brother’s home to take him to a medical appointment when someone called police for reasons that remain unclear.

The filing by attorney Melissa Nold says a Brentwood police officer handcuffed Ramirez and forced her to her knees before placing her in a patrol car, where witnesses reported seeing an officer strike her head against a window.

Her attorneys said Ramirez was later taken to an emergency room with a brain bleed. Despite undergoing emergency surgery, she was removed from life support on Oct. 3.

The claim, filed by her family, accuses the city of wrongful death, assault and battery, false arrest, and elder abuse.

Brentwood police have been contacted for comment but did not respond.

Ramirez's online obituary says she was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, but grew up in Brentwood, when it was a small farming community.

She graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1972, and took some classes at Diablo Valley College before raising a family and working at Contra Costa County Health Services for nearly 30 years, according to her family.

Her family remembers her green thumb, homemade flour tortillas and chicken enchiladas, ability to solve puzzles, interest in the paranormal, and collection of healing crystals.

Her obituary states that her greatest joy was her husband and family.