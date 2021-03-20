Brisbane vigil to honor Asian and Asian American victims of crime

Officials in Georgia Friday released the final four names of the spa shootings that have shaken Asian American communities throughout the nation.

In Brisbane, south of San Francisco, flags have been lowered to half staff and a vigil to "stop hate" is being held Saturday to remember the victims in Georgia as well as Asian and Asian American victims of crime here in the Bay Area.

"This one really hit home for me, because these people had gone to work and they never got to see their families again," said Caroline Cheung, the City of Brisbane Communications manager who is helping to organize the vigil at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Brisbane community park.

"They should not ever be forgotten," said Cheung.

The victims from the Georgia shootings include mothers, a husband, a newlywed and army veterans.

Friday, the names of the victims killed at the Atlanta Aromatherapy and Gold Spas were released: Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, and Hyun Jung Kim Grant, 51.



A GoFundMe page for HyunJung's two sons shows them smiling by her side. They say she was a single mother who worked hard and devoted herself to giving them a better life.

Advertisement

Outside Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County Georgia, a memorial continues to grow for the four people killed there.

"It just breaks my heart. my heart is breaking for the families and I wish I could take their pain away but I know I can't," said one local resident Jessica Lang, who stopped by the site.

Friends of the spa owner Xiaojie Tan said she would have celebrated her 50th birthday Thursday.

"She was just the sweetest, kindest, nicest, giving, unselfish person you'd ever meet. You know within seconds you'd feel at ease and she was just a lovely wonderful person," said Greg Hynson, a friend of Tan.

Also killed was the spa's handyman Paul Andre Michels who was an Army veteran.

Daoyou Feng, another victim, was 44 years old.

And 33-year-old Delaina Yaun was an Army veteran and a newlywed who'd gone to the spa with her husband to relax.

A GoFundMe page shows Yaun with her children, including an eight-month old baby and her husband, who heard the gunfire from another room.

"One thing is clear, anti-Asian violence must be stopped. Anti-woman violence must be stopped," said protestors in Georgia Friday who marched and gave voice to the victims and Asian American communities who have seen an increase in violent attacks.

Cheung says she hopes the vigils and protests will help Asian and Asian American residents feel empowered to report attacks and find support within their communities. Cheung says that's why Brisbane will be launching an anonymous online and phone tip line so people can have a way to engage. The tip line will be announced at the vigil Saturday. You can watch the vigil, which is at 4 p.m. Saturday, by clicking here.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com and follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU or Facebook @NewsJana.