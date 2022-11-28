British feline, 27, becomes ‘world’s oldest living cat’

A 27-year-old feline in the United Kingdom has become the "world’s oldest cat" according to Guinness World Records.

"Flossie" is a black and brown kitty who’s the equivalent of 120 human years. She is in mostly good health but does suffer from poor eyesight and is deaf, according to GWR.

Her current owner, Vicki, told GWR that her cat is "still playful and curious, unbothered by her deafness, and quickly adapts to new environments despite her lack of sight.‘

"She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal," Vicki continued.

RELATED: 22-year-old Los Angeles dog named oldest dog alive by Guinness World Records

Before finding her current owner, Cats Protection, UK’s leading cat welfare charity, took care of the feline because she was homeless. The charity said most people don’t want to care for an older cat.

Her story began in December 1995, when she was adopted by an employee at the Merseyside hospital. She had been a stray, living with a colony of cats near the hospital.

Eventually, she found herself homeless again as she got older and lived with Cats Protection.

Vicki said she hopes her story will inspire people to care for older cats.

Before Flossie, the oldest living cat was Creme Puff, who lived to be 38 years old before dying in August 2005.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





