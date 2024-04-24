Broken water main in Vallejo to affect 1000+ households

A water main break in Vallejo is expected to affect about 1,000 households in the Glen Cove area beginning at 9 p.m., the city said Wednesday night.

Residents in the area are urged to conserve water and use bottled water until service can be restored, though the city's water department does not know when that will be.

Impacted streets where residents will be without water include Wellington Place, Suncliff Place, Barington Drive, Bayhurst Drive, and Summersville Court.

The city said all available water department crews are diligently working to identify the exact location of the break so that repairs can begin as soon as possible.

Customers will not be billed for any water lost in this water main break, according to Beth Schoenberger, director of the Vallejo Water Department.

Anyone who sees a water main break in the area of Glen Cove should please call (707) 648-5235.