Bullet flies through wall, strikes Oakland dad in head while sleeping

An Oakland father is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while he slept.

A fundraiser for Run Hua Kuang said he was taking a nap Thursday afternoon after finishing his shift as a delivery truck driver. While he was sleeping, a bullet penetrated the headboard, going through his head and coming out of his left eye in his East Oakland home.

Now, Kuang is on life support in the ICU after undergoing a seven-hour surgery. He was the sole breadwinner for his family; his wife of seven years, 7-year-old daughter, and 3-month-old daughter.

"This shocking incident has left the entire family traumatized and in deep distress. This tragedy has created a severe financial burden for our family," the fundraiser read.

According to his sister, Kuang is the only one in his household who speaks limited English, taking care of the responsibilities and communications for his family.

He immigrated to the US from Taishan, China in 2005 searching for the American Dream, according to family members.

KTVU reached out to the Oakland Police Department and is awaiting comment.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.