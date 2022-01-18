Burglary suspect kills Sacramento homeowner with victim's own gun

Deputies in Sacramento County are searching for the burglary suspect who allegedly killed a homeowner using the victim's own gun.

Investigators said the suspected burglar broke into the backyard of home on the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way in North Highlands at around 5:29 a.m. on Monday.

The intruder spotted a gun inside a large guest house and shot and killed the homeowner when he came outside to confront him, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"That side of the street is really quiet. They all mind their business," neighbor Catalina Aguilar told KCRA 3 in Sacramento. "It’s just kind of sad to hear that one of them had to go through that."

SEE ALSO: Teen killed, brother hurt in Sonoma DUI crash

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect fled on foot and is still missing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Woman pushed to her death onto NYC subway tracks grew up in Fremont