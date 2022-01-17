Teen killed, brother hurt in Sonoma DUI crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed and his brother was hurt when the car they were riding in crashed in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Highway 116 west of Watmaugh Road near Sonoma at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

CHP Sgt. Cruz Correa said a Cadillac ATS had been heading west on the highway, weaving in and out of traffic.

"It was reported as driving recklessly across the solid yellow double lines passing other vehicles that were traveling westbound," Correa said.

The Cadillac then crashed into and ricocheted off an oncoming car, causing a chain reaction involving four vehicles.

The CHP said the driver of the Cadillac, Manessis Alexander, 24, of Novato, was under the influence of drugs.

Alexander suffered major injuries and was trapped after the crash. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

One of his passengers, a 16-year-old boy, was killed. Another 16-year-old boy in the Cadillac was hurt. A CHP helicopter landed on the highway, and the flight crew took him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The boy was later transferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Authorities said the teenagers involved are brothers but could not confirm whether they were twins or had some other type of fraternal relationship.

"It looks like there was a severe impact there was major damage to the at fault vehicle, major structural damage all around," Correa said.

The CHP said the deadly crash should serve as a warning for those who decide to drive while under the influence.

"It’s a tragic event that happened. I like to serve as a reminder for people out there to be careful, drive at the speed limit, don’t drive while under the influence of any alcohol or drugs," Correa said.