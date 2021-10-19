Burglar steals newlyweds' wedding gifts from truck in Napa

Colton and Kelsey Trout did not plan on vacuuming their truck and removing pieces of broken glass during their honeymoon in Napa.

On Monday morning, they realized that someone had broken into their pickup truck and stolen all of their wedding gifts.

"All this extra stress they put on our supposed to be relaxing honeymoon," Colton Trout said.

It happened in the parking lot of the River Terrace Inn in Napa on the first night of their honeymoon. A thief broke a back window of their Dodge Ram.

"They smashed that one completely apart and then just started grabbing stuff all out of that side," he said.

Their truck's windows were tinted, and they had covered everything up with a blanket.

"I think it was disbelief at first, and I was like, no way, we did our due diligence in covering everything, like why would we be targeted, we're in such a nice place,' Kelsey Trout said.

The couple got married on Saturday in Auburn. Their family and friends celebrated their special day together. Everything went off without a hitch.

But their joy turned into disappointment in Napa.

The thief or thieves stole special sentimental gifts and left behind a mess.

Kelsey Trout said her emotions have run the gamut.

"Just shock, I was like mad at whoever did it, but then sad, but at the same time it was like we have to kind of accept it, there's nothing we can do at this point," she said.

Nothing, except pick up the pieces, cover up a missing window and move on as husband and wife, a life lesson learned.

"To just take things like that from people and it doesn't benefit them in any way is just a horrible thing to do," Colton Trout said. "Like I would rather them have taken cash."