Burglars steal musical instruments from Oakland school

Burglars have stolen cellos, guitars, and other musical instruments from the Oakland School for the Arts during two recent break-ins, school officials said.

The pilfered instruments were worth up to $20,000, according to Mike Oz, the school's executive director.

"It's a lot of money out of pocket, and we're not exactly sure how we're going to recoup it," said Oz.

SEE ALSO: Family caught in middle of California sideshow violently attacked

Surveillance footage shows two burglars using an angle grinder to force their way into the 18th Street building on Monday.

Moments later, they could be seen carrying large cases for musical instruments as they fled the campus.

The first burglary occurred less than two weeks before that on Feb. 4.

Oakland police are investigating, but have not released information about the suspects.