Burglary sparks 2 police chases, arrests in American Canyon.

A North Bay construction site burglary led to two police pursuits early Thursday, ending with two suspects in custody and tens of thousands of dollars in stolen equipment recovered, authorities said.

American Canyon police said thieves broke into a construction site on Hess Hill before dawn and fled in two separate vehicles.

One vehicle veered off Highway 37 and crashed into nearby marshland.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene, while another person in the car escaped.

The second vehicle was pursued into Vallejo, where officers arrested the driver without further incident.

Police said they recovered an estimated $90,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment.