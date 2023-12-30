Bus operator dies from UC Santa Cruz crash injuries

An update has been provided on the incident involving a bus crash in Santa Cruz two weeks ago; the union representing Santa Cruz Metro workers says bus operator Dan Stevenson has died from his injuries.

The union says Stevenson is remembered as a kindhearted person who showed unwavering dedication and activism, such as playing a pivotal role during their 37-day strike in 2005.

Union representatives said the incident happened on the evening of Dec. 12. The bus was carrying six passengers, including the driver, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the bus was traveling downhill before its front end slammed into a stone structure -- and crashed into the historic Cowell Ranch building on Coolidge Drive

All six passengers were sent to the hospital, while Stevenson was the only person to die from this crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.