Businesses closed for Mother’s Day due to coronavirus regroup

Six Bay Area counties have now extended their shelter-in-place order until at least the end of May, affecting plans for Mother’s Day. Bay Area merchants are changing the way they’re going to do business for the holiday.

Efrain Escalante co-owns Apis Floral in San Jose. The floral shop was set to have a stellar year and then the coronavirus outbreak happened. Apis Floral, a non-essential business, had to shut its doors once the shelter-in-place order went into effect March 15.

“Coronavirus just got here and suddenly every door was shutting down right away,” said Escalante.

Since the mandate, business has wilted. It’s down 95 percent and eight employees have been let go. Apis Floral has relied heavily on corporate events and weddings, which are now cancelled or rebooked for later months.

Like many florists, the owners were forced to restructure and are taking orders for floral arrangements and providing contactless delivery. The owners created a Mother’s Day special bouquet.

“We are trying to keep doing business and keep everything in place,” said Escalante. “It feels really sad. We don’t know how much this is going to last.”

It’s a different Mother’s Day for everyone figuring out how to honor mom and know she's loved from a distance.

“I think it's an interesting situation because typically everyone goes out and has dinner, lunch or brunch,” said Ferdinand Laurino of San Jose.

LB Steak at Santana Row was planning to re-open in May and now it looks like June.

“We were definitely looking forward to being open for Mother’s Day and being available to our guests,” said Jill Egi, LB Steak Events Manager. “It’s one of our busiest days of the season.”

Business there is down 80%. The steakhouse is known for its Mother’s Day brunch. The restaurant is now putting together a special menu for take-out hoping it will bring sales.

“These are uncertain times,” said Egi. “It is a little difficult to project business and how many guests will be interested in dining.”

As for Apis Floral, delivering flowers to homes whose loved ones passed away because of the pandemic has put things into perspective.

“We feel blessed,” said Escalante. “We can keep on with business but you go back home and you're like whoa you got this reality check.”

As for Mother’s Day, Apis Floral is using flowers grown by local farmers. The advice is to order flowers and food early so merchants can gauge demand.