Businesses coping with weather changes amid pandemic limitations

Friday’s change in temperature signals a true change in seasons, and business practices, for many South Bay restaurants.

“If it was night, I’d be down here, and I’d be looking for a heater. And so, yeah, definitely needed,” said Jeff Slaney, as he enjoyed lunch on Murphy Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Few people will brave the chill or rain without some type of protection from the elements. As a result, restaurants must do whatever is necessary to increase customer comfort.

“We’re gonna get some heaters on. Put up some umbrellas. Get some canopys. We’ll do some tents if we have to. But this is our new normal,” said Scott Knies, executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association.

Many businesses have already taken the plunge, shelling out hundreds or thousands of dollars to mitigate the elements. This, at a time when Santa Clara County restaurants can only have 50% occupancy inside.

“The challenge for the restaurants is to lay out an outdoor setting that will be inviting even when the weather is kind of lousy. It’s not as bad as a challenge as it is for the people in New York or Chicago,” said Dr. Robert Chapman Wood, a strategic management professor at San Jose State University.

He said while a Bay Area winter is hardly winter by comparison, the financial disparity is real and doesn’t take the winter off. Covid-19 has crippled many businesses. And the cold of Nov. thru Mar. doesn’t help.

“It would be nice to have a little heater out here,” said Ernesto Pena, who ate at one of the restaurants on Murphy Avenue.

Now the added costs of heaters and tents could be the final straw in a long list of obstacles to profitability, according to Dr. Wood.

“That’s what happens to small business all the time. There’s one more challenge, and one more challenge.. people get knocked out. And that’s, it’s a hard road to be a small business person,” he said.

The City of San Jose had previously waived fees associated with Al Fresco dining.

But the other costs associated with eating outside are eating into the bottom line for many businesses.

“Businesses that are open now that are doing the al fresco that are determined to survive, they’re the ones we have to help the most right now,” said Knies.

Experts and owners say that help, comes one table and tip at a time, no matter the weather.