Businesses defying coronavirus restrictions in the North Bay are finding support

A growing number of businesses around the state and nation continue to openly defy orders that they keep their non-essential businesses closed until coronavirus science informed officials say they can open.

A growing number of people, weary from being sheltered-in-place," are taking to the streets. If they see that a long closed place is re-opened, with or without permission, folks are going.

Dickey's Barbecue in Napa, had put its indoor tables outside and well separated for social distancing.

"I actually just had the health department out here yesterday and [they] told me I needed to take the tables and chains back inside, so I have complied," said franchise owner Rene Bassett.

For Bassett, the financial risk could not be higher.

"There's actually a lien on my house to the restaurant that if we end up shutting down that I know the bank is gonna want to collect on. So, I mean, I could end up losing my home over this," said Bassett.

Fume Bistro, an upscale, full service restaurant, with a dog friendly patio, is open for normal business inside and out, for now. After a month and a half of takeout orders only, owner Terry Letson reopened Fume to make ends meet for himself and three dozen employees.

Though Letson agreed to an interview, he, being the one and only server, had no time other than to service his restaurant, takeout and delivery customers. Nonetheless, he remains defiant of the no on-premises dining prohibition unless re-ordered to do so and likely fined.

That's also true of Moe's Hot Dogs and a nearby art gallery; though it has its own cleanliness, mask and distancing rules, it remains open until a higher authority comes knocking.

The city of Napa, which licenses these small and suffering enterprises, is between a local business rock and a state government hard place and did not provide an interview.

The governor’s new rule relaxations, due Thursday, do not appear to include restaurants.

We were unable to make direct contact with the owner of the Hairendipity Salon in Vacaville that also opened its door as we reported on April 29.

"I'm more worried about the guaranteed loss I'm going to take if I continue to stay closed," said Hairendipity Salon Owner Lia Rivera.

That's because the answering machine, at the salon, totally booked on Wednesday, requests that customers text for an appointment.

The phone message says, "Good morning. Thank you so much for calling Hairendipity Salon. Oh, wow, we are so, so, so overwhelmed with the support that we have received from all over the Bay Area this morning. I just can't believe the volume of calls we have coming in."

That said, the state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology says it does not take these salon openings lightly and will pursue disciplinary action if warranted.