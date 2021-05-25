Businesses destroyed, damaged during fire at Fremont strip mall

At least one business was destroyed and several others damaged in a Tuesday morning fire at a Fremont strip mall.

Officials say the fire was first reported at the Launderland laundromat at the Walnut Avenue strip mall around 7 a.m.

The 2-alarm fire started in the laundry room, and spread to a restaurant and salon before crews were able to get the flames under control, said Deputy Fire Chief Zoraida Diaz.

Diaz said the neighboring Smart 'N Final grocery store had a firewall and was protected from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but so far it is not believed to be suspicious and no one was hurt.