Businesses see far fewer customers on Thanksgiving eve with shift to takeout and curbside pickup

Many Bay Area food stores and restaurants got a welcome boost on Thanksgiving eve from last-minute shoppers out collecting ingredients or picking up prepared food for Thanksgiving meals.

The typical holiday rush took on a different tone this year, with the pandemic and restrictions intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Stores and restaurants had to get creative and turn to take-out dinners, online orders, and curbside pickups.

The owners of Smoke Berkeley, a barbecue establishment inside Spats bar in Berkeley said they had to turn away more than 100 orders for Thanksgiving dinner take-out.

"A lot of people they found that their travel plans changed at the last minute and they were trying to find someplace to find Thanksgiving dinner," said Chef Tina Ferguson-Riffe.

Ferguson-Riffe founded the BBQ kitchen, run now by her son, Sean, and her husband, Jed.

"My official title is 'Grizzly Bear Wrangler' but I end up handling all the admin and marketing," said Riffe.

The family is just thankful they could get the smokers going after fire and smoke at a nearby construction site shut them down Saturday.

"This morning, literally we got back in the kitchen, we hadn't been in since Saturday night," said Jed Riffe, "We had 40 turkeys to do today and 20 other orders at the same time, 20 pies."

They managed with the help of friends and family.

"I'm thankful that I have the most wonderful family," said Chef Tina.

At Rainbow Foods Co-op in San Francisco, last-minute shoppers loaded up carts this year, wearing masks as they perused the pies and looked for ingredients.

The store this year finally regained its bulk food self-service option as it tries to keep shoppers safe with the addition of after-hours shopping reservations.

"I guess I've been really reflecting a lot this year on just what it means to be an essential worker and how important that is and what it means both to our immediate community and the people who work here," said Cody Frost, Rainbow Foods Co-op Marketing Coordinator.

At Market Hall foods in Oakland, staff say they didn't see the typical Thanksgiving eve crowd.

"Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically the biggest day of the year," said Marshka Kiera, the Market Hall Foods marketing manager, adding that last year they had big crowds, "up to 2,300 people plus. This year, we didn't get over 800 because we limited the people in store and all those extra customers moved to online ordering and were able to pick up in the parking lot, so that's been a massive shift that we've seen."

The orders for comfort food also came with comforting words for the essential workers on the job.

"Customers have been much more vocal about their support and their appreciation," said Kiera, smiling as she added, "I hear a lot more thank-you's and just a lot of gratitude amongst the team and also from our customers. So that's one benefit of 2020."

One shopper, Ward MacDonald said he, like many others, are making difficult choices this year.

"It's very different in that we don't get to see everyone that we love," said MacDonald, "I have siblings and normally I'd pop around. I'd get to see my nieces and nephews. I'd spend the morning with one family, and I'd spend the evening with another. See friends probably in the process. And this year we just have to choose."

It is not an easy task, but he has some hope.

"Maybe next year, we'll even experience more gratitude, because for the first-time post-vaccines, we'll be able to get together without any fear," said MacDonald.

For many, the Thanksgiving meals this year will come with an extra helping of gratitude.

"I have lost several friends and I'm praying for them and I'm praying that none of the rest of us get this," said Jed Riffe, reflecting on the impact the pandemic has had, "I'm thankful for my family. I'm thankful for our customers and their patience. And our friends that we have."

