CA DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests on Friday

Beginning on Friday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel driving tests.

Behind the wheel tests, which are a requirement for first-time driver license holders, have been suspended since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said it will automatically reschedule all canceled drive test appointments.

“I’m asking for everyone’s patience as we safely clear the backlog of behind-the-wheel drive test appointments,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “For all of those Californians who have been waiting, we know how important this is to you.”

The CA DMV anticipates it will take several weeks to complete testing for previously canceled tests. Appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests will not be available until previously canceled tests are completed.

