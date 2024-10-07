California search and rescue unit heads out to help with Hurricane Milton

As the southeast deals with the aftermath of Helene and braces for the wrath of Milton, a California-based urban search and rescue unit is heading out to help.

Task Force 3, which is operated out of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, is deploying now as part of FEMA's response.

Right now they're getting in position, driving equipment and people the 34 hours to Georgia, so when Milton hits they'll be ready.

As Hurricane Milton heads toward the southeast, so do 46 members of Menlo Park-based Task Force 3.

"We don't know the extent of that damage and what's going to happen from the winds, the water etc.," says Jonathan Johnston, division chief and fire marshal with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Task Force 3 is one of eight urban search and rescue units in California and one of 28 across the nation.

And it's been deployed to everything from 911, to Hurricane Katrina and now this.

The equipment convoy left Sunday for Georgia.

"We are prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 21 days: that means we bring all our own food, water, energy, power supplies, sleeping," says Johnston.

In all, they'll bring 60,000 pounds of technical rescue equipment, complete with a water craft, ATV’s and specialized forklift with a hydro extension and crab features.

"What we're expecting with this water component is to be able to perform rescues in water, obviously, that is anticipated with the storm. But also you have a lot of structure collapse," Johnston says.

And so, in addition to firefighters from multiple departments, they bring along doctors, engineers, and dog handlers too.

They'll be directed by FEMA, wherever the damage from Milton is the worst.

"So whatever they need, where they want us, that's where we're going to be," says Johnston.

There are four West Coast teams heading to help out with Milton, three from California and one from Washington.

