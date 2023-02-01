Expand / Collapse search

Cable Car derails in San Francisco's Nob Hill, no one injured

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A cable car derailed in San Francisco's Nob Hill on Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured. 

San Francisco police said they responded to the scene at Washington and Hyde streets at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said the only two people onboard were two operators. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

By 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the Powell Hyde cable car line had resumed service. The transportation agency did not elaborate on what went wrong when the vehicle derailed. 