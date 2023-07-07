Cache of weapons found after deadly shooting by Richmond police

Richmond police released body-camera video Friday showing what led up to a deadly confrontation in normally quiet Point Richmond - and the discovery of a cache of weapons.

Video from the June 28 shooting shows police barging into a room at a home on Sanderling Island Drive. Within seconds, they open fire.

"Gun!" an officer yells before a fusillade of bullets can be heard.

Police say Kevin McDonald, 66, was shot and killed after he pointed a loaded AR-15 rifle at them while sitting on a bed. McDonald, a convicted felon, died at the scene.

The officers who opened fire were Sgt. Alex Caine and Det. Robert Branch. Both have 16 years with the department. The Contra Costa County district attorney's office will determine whether the shooting was legally justified.

A search of the home uncovered 53 guns, including 23 pistols, 20 rifles, eight revolvers and two shotguns, police said.

"Forty-eight of those firearms were recovered in Mr. McDonald's bedroom," said Police Chief Bisa French. "Seven of them were ghost guns."

Police also found a live hand grenade, a thousand rounds of ammunition and gun-making equipment.

French said other agencies came to help.

"Agents from ATF responded to the scene due to the number of firearms recovered," she said. "The bomb squad from Travis Air Force Base responded to take possession of the live grenade."

McDonald shares the home with another man, Jose Martinez, 63, who was suspected of brandishing and firing a gun in earlier, unrelated incidents and was arrested before the confrontation. Officers went to the men's home, expecting to retrieve several other guns belonging to Martinez. Police say officers had no idea McDonald had so many guns.

Sgt. Donald Patchin says McDonald was defiant to the end and gave officers a warning.

"I believe it was something to the effect of 'Don't come in here' as the door is opening," Patchin said.

Police had spent several minutes searching the home, and McDonald was in the last bedroom, knowing full well officers were inside, Patchin said.

"I can't stress how lucky they were," Patchin said. "You can see the pictures of the numerous weapons, You can see the weapons that are in plain view and readily accessible to Mr. McDonald as they entered that room. This could have been very bad for our officers. We're grateful that they weren't injured.

The shooting happened at a home along the Richmond waterfront. Neighbors told KTVU off-camera they, too had no idea there were so many weapons inside.

