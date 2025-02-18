Cal Fire captain stabbed to death at home in San Diego County

article

The Brief Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, 49, was stabbed to death at her home in San Diego County, on Monday night. Investigators believe it was a domestic dispute that turned fatal. A suspect has not been identified.



An off-duty Cal Fire captain was found stabbed to death in her home in San Diego County in what authorities allege was a domestic dispute.

Multiple stab wounds

What we know:

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Rebecca Marodi, 49, was stabbed multiple times at her home in Ramona on Monday night.

Sheriff's deputies said the initial call came in around 8:58 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road. That is where deputies found Marodi.

Deputies and Cal Fire paramedics tried to save Marodi, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marodi was a fire captain with the Cal Fire-Riverside County Fire Department, where she served for more than 30 years.

"Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Marodi's loved ones and stand together in remembrance of her extraordinary life and service," the fire agency wrote in a news release.

She knew her killer

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said homicide detectives are working to identify and locate Marodi's killer.

Investigators believe Marodi and the suspect knew each other and are treating it as a domestic violence incident.

"Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case," the sheriff's office said.