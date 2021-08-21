Cal Fire chief to discuss Zonehaven evacuation platform during virtual roundtable

article

The Zonehaven evacuation platform used during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 will take center stage in an online roundtable discussion open to the public Thursday.

The virtual roundtable, titled "Lessons Learned from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Changing the Game for Evacuations" will be held at 10 a.m. August 26. Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County division, will lead the discussion.

Cox will join Charlie Crocker, Zonehaven's chief executive, to discuss the system's evacuation management platform, which helps communicate real-time evacuation information to emergency responders and members of the public.

To register for the discussion, click here.

Advertisement

More information on Zonehaven is available online.