Cal Fire crews stop forward progress of vegetation blaze above Monte Rio

Cal Fire has stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire above Monte Rio Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa first tweeted about the seven-acre fire at 5:15 p.m.

Crews are mopping up hot spots through the evening and will continue to do so Wednesday, Cal Fire said in an update.

No structures were threatened and there were no evacuation warnings.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

