Cal Fire issues new evacuation order in Alameda County

Cal Fire issued an evacuation order in Alameda County early Sunday morning, effective immediately.

Mandatory evacuations stretch from south of Welch Creek Road to the SCU Complex Fire perimeter and the south Alameda County line, and east of Calaveras Road at Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter.

Evacuation warnings were previously issued Saturday evening in Alameda County and remain in effect.

Additionally, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from until 5 p.m. Monday.

As of Saturday evening, the SCU Complex fire has grown to 340,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The SCU Lightning Complex started Aug. 16 with multiple fires within the complex. These fires have since merged into two major fires and are broken into three zones; Canyon, Calaveras, and Deer.

Only 5 structures have been destroyed, but 20,065 structuresremain threatened. There have been no fatalities. There have been 2 civilianinjuries and 2 first responder injuries, as of Saturday night.

The Cal Fire incident page for updates on damage totals and evacuation zones for the SCU Lightning Complex Fires.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Santa Clara County:

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Lin

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County line

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek,

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd.,

East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

Alameda County:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

San Joaquin County:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

The PAR Estates and following streets are excluded from the order, but will be in an evacuation warning: (See warning below)

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

San Joaquin County:

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets:

W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda County line to I-580

Stanislaus County:

South of Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of the I-5

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line

Alameda County:

City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

Santa Clara County:

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore, East of Chochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave., North of Maple Ave., East of Foothill Ave, North of San Martin Ave, East of New Ave..

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake, West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County line

West to the Merced County Line

North of San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

EVACUATION CENTERS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

ROAD CLOSURES:

Holiday Dr. at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Rd. at Roop Rd., Canada Rd. at Hwy 152, Hwy 152 at Belle Station

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quimby Rd.

Animal Evacuation Center(s):

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408) 686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976 for Large Animals in Canyon Fire area