Interactive map: See where wildfires are burning across the Bay Area

Several wildfires continue to ravage the Bay Area, devastating anything in their path.

The three biggest fires in the region are the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties which is at 50,000 acres; the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties at 219,067 acres, and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning across Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties. By Friday morning, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire was larget in the state, scorching 229,968 acres.

Tens of thousands of homes were threatened by flames that drove through dense and bone-dry trees and brush. Many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes from brief thunderstorms — nearly 12,000 since last weekend — as a high-pressure area over the West brought a dangerous mix of triple-digit weather and monsoonal moisture pulled from the south.

The death toll has already reached four. The bodies of three people were found in a home that burned in Napa, Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, told the San Francisco Chronicle. In Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara reported the death of a male resident there.

As the blazes grow in size and new wildfires sprout, it's important to know the proximity of them. This interactive map, courtesy of ESRI, shows the locations of fires burning across the Bay Area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.