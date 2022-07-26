Cal Fire responds to vegetation fire in El Dorado County

article

Cal Fire is responding to a 21-acre vegetation fire in El Dorado County on Tuesday. The Cable Fire is 5% contained, officials say.

The fire in the area of Badger Hill and Cable roads, west of Pollock Pines, was first reported by the agency on social media at 4:40 p.m. A little over an hour later, Cal Fire said full air and ground resources were at the scene. Officials say the fire's spread is rapid in the timber and timber understory.

Firefighters said they are constructing control lines and are asking the public to avoid the area so that crews can access the flames.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

This is a developing news story.