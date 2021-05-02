Cal Fire extinguishes vegetation fire in Big Basin Redwoods State Park

article

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a 2-acre wildfire burning in Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m. Sunday near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail, in a remote area that burned during last year's CZU Lightning Complex fires.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire's progress had been halted but it wasn't yet contained, a Cal Fire spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.