Cal Shakes Theater in Orinda closing after 50 years

Cal Shakes, a beloved East Bay theater company in Orinda, is closing after 50 years.

California Shakespeare Theater Executive Director Clive Worsley wrote in an email on Thursday that the theater hit an "insurmountable financial impasse" and there are no other options other than to suspend operations, begin layoffs and take steps toward what will be the ultimate closure of the company.

World-renowned actors Zendaya and Mahershala Ali got their starts at this theater, and Zendaya donated $100,000 to Cal Shakes earlier this year.

In July, Worsley told KTVU that the outdoor theater is a hidden gem, and he outlined some of the struggles.

"There's no more gorgeous place to see entertainment, I think in the East Bay, maybe in the entire Bay Area," Worsley said.

According to Worsley, the theater has seen a decline in revenue since the economic crash in 2008 and was never able to make a full recovery.

The theater used to rely on ticket sales to cover 50% of operating costs, now they're happy if they cover 30%.

The theater, he said, has tried to diversify its revenue stream as of late by bringing in comedy acts and different musical acts.

It wasn't enough.

Neither was a fundraiser with a goal of $350,000 to honor its 50th anniversary with a production of "As You Like It," in August.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that Cal Shakes was one of the largest nonprofit theaters in the Bay Area; and it joins Cutting Ball Theater, PianoFight, Bay Area Children’s Theatre, TheatreFIrst and the Exit Theatre’s Eddy Street facility in shutting its doors.