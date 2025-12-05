Cal State East Bay gets $50M from MacKenzie Scott

California State University, East Bay was given a $50 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the university said in a statement Thursday.

The gift marks the largest single donation in the school's history, according to a news release from the university.

"This gift is truly transformational," said university president Cathy Sandeen. It will help us grow, not just now, but into the future. I am tremendously grateful."

The Hayward-based university did not specify any plans for the money but said it would "strengthen the university's endowment and long-term capacity."

CSU East Bay Foundation Board President Evelyn Buchanan credited Sandeen's leadership for securing the donation.

Scott, a billionaire investor and philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, makes donations through her organization Yield Giving.

"Cal State East Bay -- and our hard-working students -- are finally getting the recognition and credit they deserve, and in such a big way," said Sandeen.



