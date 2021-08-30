Caldor Fire time-lapse video shows flames near Sierra at Tahoe ski lift

Time lapse video shows flames from the Caldor Fire overnight were not far from the ski lifts at the Sierra at Tahoe resort.

The footage was released by the US Forest Service, which has a camera in the area along Highway 50. The footage shows that the fire never relented overnight.

The danger from the Caldor Fire, which broke out two weeks ago, has increased as authorities put the entire town of South Lake Tahoe under an evacuation warning Sunday.

A hospital on the south side of Lake Tahoe was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire had burned more than 168,000 acres in El Dorado County by Sunday and was 13% contained. That represented a drop in containment as it had been at 19% on Sunday morning. The fire has destroyed 653 structures, according to Cal Fire.

A red flag warning is in effect on Monday, meaning that firefighters may encounter more difficult conditions as they try to control the fire.

Strong winds were in the forecast for the area, which could make it easier for the flames to spread.

For detailed information about evacuation orders and warnings in effect in El Dorado, Alpine and Amador counties, visit Cal Fire's website.

