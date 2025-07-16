CalFire suspends licenses of Devastating Pyrotechnics' owners

article

Authorities have suspended the pyrotechnic licenses of two men following the devastating explosion and fire at a fireworks storage facility in Yolo County earlier this month, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

The July 1 explosion near Esparto leveled at least one building and ignited a 78-acre fire in an agricultural area about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento, killing seven people.

The Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal suspended the pyrotechnics licenses of Kenneth Chee of Devastating Pyrotechnics Inc. and Craig Cutright of Blackstar Fireworks, who were identified in conjunction with the facility.

Fire inspectors did not comment on the investigation with specifics on Tuesday, but did say that the case is ongoing.

"While our Arson & Bomb Investigators have completed their evidence collection from the explosion site, the investigation remains very active," said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal, in a statement released by Cal Fire. "We continue to remain laser focused on this investigation as the family and the community deserve answers."

Four people from the Bay Area perished in the fire.

Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco; Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco; Jesus Manaces Ramos, 18, of San Pablo, and Jhony Ernesto Ramos, 22, of San Pablo. Also killed were Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton; Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas, and Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento.

In addition to the deaths and property damage caused by the explosion, it also forced several communities -- including San Jose, Cloverdale and St. Helena -- to cancel their July Fourth fireworks shows since their pyrotechnic supplies were stored in the Yolo County warehouse that went up in flames.