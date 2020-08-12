Calif. education chief says he's prioritizing assistance for students with disabilities

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday highlighted the state's efforts to support schools as they make plans to resume learning this fall.

Thurmond addressed how the California Department of Education will prioritize doing more for students with disabilities, as well as students who are learning English and those who rely on free lunch.

Touching on the partnership Thurmond announced last week between Apple and T-Mobile to connect 1 million students, he again told families the state is committed to assisting students that need a computing device.

Thurmond encouraged those who need computer assistance to contact the department, noting that the state gave $5B to help students in need. If you need assistance, email digitaldivide@cde.ca.gov.

Watch the full virtual news conference here: