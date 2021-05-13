California AG takes over Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa since Solano County DA won't

article

Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking over the review into the Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa – the 22-year-old was killed after an officer opened fire through the windshield of a police cruiser and killed him

In a press conference on Thursday, Bonta said that the young man's death needs a "fair and impartial review."

He said it was unfortunate that the Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recused herself from the case, saying there was no reason to do so.

Abrams "unilaterally abdicated her responsibility as the elected district attorney and refused to conduct a review of the Vallejo Police Department’s investigation of the incident," Bonta said. "At a moment when building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is more important than ever, the District Attorney’s failure to act only serves to create more obfuscation and distrust in our justice system."

But he said his office is tired of "inaction" and that Monterrosa's family and the wider community need answers.

Abrams' office didn't immediately respond.

Bonta's predecessor, Xavier Becerra, declined to take the case, also saying at the time that Abrams should take it up.

The Monterrosa investigation is separate from the California Department of Justice’s ongoing civil review of the Vallejo Police Department’s policies and practices.

Monterrosa was fatally shot on June 2, 2020, by Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn, an 18-year veteran of the force.

At the time, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams described Monterrosa as a potential looting suspect whom officers believed was carrying a firearm. Williams listed a criminal history that included charges of shoplifting, assault with deadly weapons, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and attempted murder.

However, when Tonn shot at him through the windshield of his unmarked pickup, Monterrosa was on his knees and had his hands above his waist.

The police later said Tonn shot him because he erroneously believed Monterrosa had a gun in his pocket. It turned out to be a hammer.

Monterrosa later died at a local hospital.

A month after the shooting, the Times Herrald said Tonn was back at work.

In a previous interview, civil rights attorney John Burris, who is representing the Monterrosa family in a wrongful death suit, said that police command staff knew or should have known that Tonn had a "shocking" history of firing his gun on the job.

It was Tonn's fourth shooting in five years.

The event sparked outrage in the Bay Area, particularly in Vallejo, which has a long history of police violence, excessive force complaints, and high-profile killings, including the February 2018 shooting of Ronnell Foster and the February 2019 shooting of Willie McCoy.

Bonta added that no matter what his office finds, which will be difficult as the investigation is being launched almost a year later, nothing will bring Monterrosa back.

"He is gone forever," Bonta said.

Still, the independent investigation must be completed.

And as of July 1, these DOJ investigations will be mandated.

Historically, officer-involved shootings in California have been primarily handled by the state's 58 district attorneys who are responsible for the jurisdictions where the incidents occurred.

But a new law, AB 1506, requires the California Department of Justice to take over investigations of officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians across California. Based on historical averages, this will be roughly 40 cases a year.

"Without accountability, there is no justice," Bonta said. "It’s past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers. If there has been wrongdoing, we will bring it to light."