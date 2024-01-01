California alcohol prices increase in 2024: Here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting Jan. 1, alcohol is going to cost you a little more in California.
That's because California has expanded its Beverage Container Recycling Program to include glass wine and liquor bottles, large plastic juice bottles, and even boxed wine containers and alcoholic beverage pouches.
This means consumers will pay a higher California Redemption Value (CRV) fee when they purchase the aforementioned beverages, and receive CRV refunds when they redeem containers at a recycling center or retailer.
Here's a breakdown of how much you can get depending on which recyclables:
5 cents
- Containers smaller than 24 oz., including glass, aluminum, plastic, bimetal containers (now including beverage containers that are boxes, bladders or pouches containing wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers.)
10 cents
- Containers larger than 24 oz., including glass, aluminum, plastic, bimetal containers (now including beverage containers that are boxes, bladders or pouches containing wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers.)
25 cents
- Boxes, bladders or pouches containing wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers.
